York City Police investigating potential hate speech and antisemitism incident

York City Police are investigating a potential hate speech and antisemitism incident that took place last month, according to a news release.

It happened Nov. 18 during at a youth hockey game at the York Ice Rink, but police leadership just learned of it, the release states.

"We are now working with the York City Human Relations Commission to investigate that incident, review it with the York County District Attorney's Office for possible criminal penalties and sanctions, and, if warranted, see that the individuals involved are addressed and/or held accountable within the full authority of the law," the release states.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA Police investigating hate speech and antisemitism incident