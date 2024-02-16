York City Police investigating Thursday evening shooting on West Locust Street

York City Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West Locust Street.

When officers responded, police reported, they found a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim's name was not released.

Detectives are investigating, police reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

