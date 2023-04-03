York City Police looking for missing 12-year-old child
York City Police are looking for a 12-year-old child who ran away, according to a news release.
Aziyah Summerville was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East King Street.
Anyone with information about the missing child is asked to contact police:
Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police searching for missing 12-year-old Aziyah Summerville