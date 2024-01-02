York City Police looking for missing girl

York City Police are looking for a missing girl, according to a news release.

The juvenile was last seen around 6 p.m. on New Year's Day on the west side of the city, the release states.

The name of the juvenile has not been released.

Anyone with information may contact the police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Sergeant Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org or Detective Eastman at beastman@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

