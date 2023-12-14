York City Police looking for missing teen

York City Police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Ja’Layda Williams was last seen in the 1000 block of South Queen Street in York, according to a news release.

York City Police are looking for missing 16-year-old Ja’Layda Williams. She has a flower tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information may contact the police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

