York City Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

1
Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
·1 min read

York City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Yirisel Zapata was last seen in the 800 block of Madison Avenue, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie, pants, glasses and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to contact police:

  • Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

  • Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

  • Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

  • Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Yirisel Zapata is missing, and York City Police are looking for her.
Yirisel Zapata is missing, and York City Police are looking for her.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

Recommended Stories