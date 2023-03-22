York City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Yirisel Zapata was last seen in the 800 block of Madison Avenue, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie, pants, glasses and a black Nike backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl