York City Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
York City Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Yirisel Zapata was last seen in the 800 block of Madison Avenue, police said. She was wearing a black hoodie, pants, glasses and a black Nike backpack.
Anyone with information about the missing teen is asked to contact police:
Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl