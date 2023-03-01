New York City police looking for Travis Scott following alleged nightclub rampage

New York police are searching for rapper Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers from the New York City Police Department's Midtown Precinct South responded to Club Nebula on West 41st Street at about 3:25 a.m. after a sound engineer said "he was involved in a verbal dispute with" Scott, according to a department statement.

The rapper was accused of escalating the dispute "into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face," according to the NYPD.

Scott was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing west on 41st Street in a car, police said.

Investigators said they're reviewing club surveillance video.

Earlier in the evening, Scott was at rapper Don Toliver's show at Irving Plaza, about 25 blocks south of Club Nebula.

A representative for Scott said they were not aware of all of the details and did not want to make an immediate comment.

The 31-year-old artist, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, is the longtime boyfriend of reality TV star Kylie Jenner. They have two children together.

Scott's name is also synonymous with a Houston music festival that turned deadly on Nov. 5, 2021, when 10 people died at his Astroworld concert.

He's a headliner at this weekend's Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park Grounds in Inglewood, California.

Scott is set to take the stage on Saturday, a day after Kodak Black performs.

A Florida judge on Tuesday ordered that rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, to attend drug rehab for 30 days after he allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, in violation of his bail terms.

Broward County Judge Barbara Duffy said the “Super Gremlin” artist could remain free until March 7.

