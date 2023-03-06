York City Police looking for two missing individuals - a teen and a 69-year-old man

York City Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man who suffers from early stage dementia and a teen who ran away, according to news releases.

Angel Luna-Colon, 69, left his residence in the area of the 200 block of Hawthorne Street over the weekend, the release states.

He was last seen wearing a black or brown jacket, dark blue jean, a black hat and black sneakers, police said.

Angel Luna-Colon, 69, of York has been missing since Saturday. Police are looking for him.

York City Police are looking for 13-year-old Amirah Holland.

Police also are looking for 13-year-old Amirah Holland. She is missing from the 300 block of Warren Street, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the missing adult or teen is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police searching for Angel Luna-Colon and Amirah Holland