York City Police make major drug bust; marijuana valued at $250,000

York City Police have made a major drug bust, seizing $8,500 in cash and about 200 pounds of marijuana, according to a news release.

The street value of the marijuana is roughly $250,000, the release states.

Police say a traffic stop led to a several-month investigation that led the Violence Intervention Unit to piece together information, follow up on leads and execute search warrants, the release states.

The Violence Intervention Unit with the help of the York County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals, executed search warrants on two houses on Friday, Oct. 27, which led to the major bust, the release states.

Shamir McCray, 26, of the York area, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver. He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to court records.

"The success of this operation serves not only the team’s collective effort but also shines a light on their dedication and exceptional investigative skills," the release states. "The team gathered bits of information that led them to set the stage for this significant drug bust."

