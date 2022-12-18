New York City police say man shot and killed at Manhattan store in front of 10-year-old daughter

New York City police say that a man was shot and killed inside a Manhattan bodega in front of his 10-year-old daughter on Thursday.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday inside a bodega in Manhattan when 30-year-old Tykeen Berry was taking his daughter to buy a snack, police told FOX 5.

Berry got into an argument with a man inside the store, police say, who ended up shooting the father in the chest.

The father was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives say that they have reason to believe the two men knew each other, but an arrest hasn't been made.

Officials are describing the suspect to be in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).