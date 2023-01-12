York City Police find man wanted in homicide of Ethan Mooney during traffic stop, make arrest

A man wanted in the fatal shooting of Ethan Mooney last fall tried to run from police Wednesday night as officers found him during a traffic stop, according to York City Police.

Tyrell Christian, 28, has been charged with criminal homicide, possession of firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest or detention, possession of firearm with a manufacturer number altered and possession of marijuana.

No address was given for Christian. He is being held without bail at York County Prison, according to court records.

Police had issued a warrant for Christian's arrest in the Sept. 27 shooting of 19-year-old Mooney, who died early the next day at York Hospital. The homicide happened in the 500 block of West Market Street. An autopsy showed the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds, the York County Coroner's Office said at the time.

Police stopped a vehicle late Wednesday night in the first block of North West Street for an expired registration, a news release states. Officers found Christian inside and attempted to take him into custody.

Christian started to run away. Officers chased him and took him into custody, the release states.

Police found a firearm in the vehicle near where Christian was sitting, police said.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

