York City Police: missing 13-year-old girl found safe

Update: Police said the teen has been found safe.

Reported earlier: York City Police are seeking the public's help in locating, Ziyana Dukes, 13, who was last seen in the 500 block of Granite Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a black puffy coat, dark-colored pants and multi-colored crocs.

Information can be emailed to Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org. Information can also be called in to the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

Ziyana Dukes

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York PA Police: missing 13-year-old girl found safe