New York City police release new footage believed tied to brutal Brooklyn beating

Edmund DeMarche
The New York Police Department on Monday tweeted out new footage of the individuals they say are wanted in a Brooklyn robbery captured on video that showed a victim brutally beaten in broad daylight.

The new video shows two Black men walking through a subway turnstile, one is pushing the city’s ubiquitous Citibikes. Fox 5 NY reported that the Saturday attack — which occurred at 9 a.m. — resulted in a 68-year-old man being hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist.

Only one alleged attacker was seen in the initial video. Police told Fox News both men are sought for questioning.

Police told the station that the victim had been first approached by a man riding a Citibike who demanded valuables. The victim resisted, and that led to the attack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

