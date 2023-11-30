York City Police remember three retired officers who recently died

York City Police are mourning the loss of three retired officers: Barry Bloss Sr., Ronald McClain and Claude Stabley.

Bloss, 82, died Nov. 24 in Sarasota County, Florida, according to his obituary. Bloss retired from the York City Police Department after 26 years of service and spent another 16 years serving as York County Coroner.

Ronald McClain, 81, of York, died Nov. 22. He served 38 years with the York City Police Department. He retired as a lieutenant in March 2003, according to his obituary.

And Claude Stabley served with the police department for more than 20 years, also retiring as a lieutenant. He subsequently worked in the York County Coroner's Office for 22 years, retiring as chief deputy coroner, according to the coroner's office.

Commissioner Michael Muldrow said in a post on Crime Watch that he doesn't remember the department losing so many officers all at once.

"We commend them all for choosing lives of service, fighting to protect people from the bad things that come against us all, and living lives guided by a simple motto (instilled by our own retired Chief Hose) - 'just do the right thing,'" Muldrow said.

"Each was a credit to this department and their families; and we ask the community to keep them and our department in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay also shared a lengthy statement about Stabley. She had worked with him before his retirement in May 2020. He became a registered nurse before joining the coroner's office under Bloss.

"In our profession, we are reminded daily of how difficult it is to say 'goodbye' to those who have had such tremendous influence in our lives and how important it is to let them know while they are living," Gay wrote. "Claude’s impact will live on in those he has left behind, and as we were able to recently share with him, this good man’s handprints will forever be on our hearts. ‘Till we meet again . . ."

