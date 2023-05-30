York City Police searching for missing teen sisters

York City Police are looking for two teenage sisters who are missing, according to a news release.

Andrea Rivas, 17, and Jazmin Esteban, 15, were last seen in the 400 block of Walnut Street.

Anyone with information about the missing child is asked to contact police:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Commander Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

