York City Police seek help in finding 20-year-old suspect wanted for homicide

York City Police detectives obtained a criminal homicide warrant for 20-year-old Kamron Dowsey on Friday, April 28, for the homicide of Olajuwan Brabham.

According to a news release, on April 23 at 10:22 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting inside a house in the 400 block of Salem Avenue. While on the scene, officers found 20-year-old Brabham suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an area hospital and subsequently passed away.

Anyone with information on the location of Dowsey or information pertaining to the homicide is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police searching 20-year-old suspect wanted for homicide