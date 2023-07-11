York City Police seek help finding man in connection to Saturday afternoon shooting

York City Police are in search of a man related to an investigation on a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on the 1000 block of Richland Avenue.

Police were dispatched to the location on July 8 at 3:51 p.m. for a reported shooting.

While on the scene, officers discovered a 65-year-old male, later identified as Sterling Miller of York, with a single gunshot wound. Miller was transported to York hospital and remains in critical condition.

As the investigation continues, anyone with information on the person of interest or information pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

