York City Police seek missing 42-year-old woman
York City Police are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a 42-year-old woman, Amaris Morales Berrios, according to a news release.
She was last seen in the 1000 block of Priority Road.
Berrios is said to be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata with a Pennsylvania registration, MDS9316.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
Reach the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
Tips may be submitted anonymously.
This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City PA Police seek missing 42-year-old woman