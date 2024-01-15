York City Police seek missing 42-year-old woman

York City Police are requesting information regarding the whereabouts of a 42-year-old woman, Amaris Morales Berrios, according to a news release.

She was last seen in the 1000 block of Priority Road.

Berrios is said to be driving a gray Hyundai Sonata with a Pennsylvania registration, MDS9316.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department through the Crimewatch app, at www.yorkcitypolice.com, or by emailing Detective Commander Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Reach the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Tips may be submitted anonymously.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City PA Police seek missing 42-year-old woman