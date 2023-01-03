York City Police seek suspect in weekend homicide of 18-year-old woman

An 18-year-old woman died early on New Year's Eve in a shooting in York, and police are looking for a 19-year-old woman in connection with the homicide.

The name of the victim has not been released.

York City Police responded around 12:36 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of West Jackson Street for a shooting. The woman was found with a gunshot wound, according to news releases from police and the York County Coroner's Office. She was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Stop the violence:'You can't shoot a baby in this town': Operation Call-Out results in arrests

More:Jurors find Tyree Bowie not guilty of all charges in death of 2-year-old Dante Mullinix

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning.

Police say they are looking for Alajah Elizabeth Holmes in connection with the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City Police seek suspect in fatal shooting over the weekend