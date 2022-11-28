New York City police seeking suspect who stabbed, robbed subway rider on train

A man riding the subway in Manhattan last week was repeatedly stabbed and robbed by an assailant who remains at large, police said Sunday.

The NYPD said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Nov. 22 on a southbound train approaching the 34 Street-Herald Square subway station.

The suspect, riding on the southbound F train, asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money, PIX 11 reported, citing police. A scuffle ensued, and the suspect allegedly stabbed the 34-year-old man in his torso, according to the report.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the fight spilling onto the subway platform after the train’s arrival. The suspect can be seen grabbing the man’s backpack while appearing to jab a knife in his direction. Police said the victim was stabbed in the left shoulder.

The suspect can be seen walking away with the suspect’s backpack while the victim remains on the subway train and the doors close. The backpack contained around $200 in cash, PIX 11 reported. The victim remains at large as of Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is being asked to message @NYPDTips or call 1-800-577-TIPS.

The stabbing came just days before New York City police arrested a man for allegedly attempting to rape a woman on a moving subway train in Manhattan.