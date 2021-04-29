New York City police scrap 'creepy' robotic dogs

·1 min read

New York City's police (NYPD) say they will stop using robotic dogs following an outcry over their deployment.

The NYPD says it has ended a contract with the Boston Dynamics firm for the remote-controlled Digidogs.

The police have been testing one of the machines since last year, hoping such devices would help "save lives, protect people and protect officers".

But its use sparked a backlash at a time when US policing is being closely scrutinised.

Footage of the robot being deployed in a hostage situation and patrolling public housing went viral.

Critics see the Digidog as emblematic of how overly aggressive police officers could be when dealing with poor communities.

They argue that the incidents have also shown the increased militarisation of police forces across America.

Others say the robotic dog resembled that featured in the dystopian Black Mirror series. In the Metalhead episode, the main characters are seen trying to flee from violent four-legged robots following the collapse of society.

The NYPD now says its contract with Boston Dynamics - reportedly worth $94,000 (£67,420) and initially scheduled to run until August - was terminated earlier this month.

A spokesman for New York City mayor Bill de Blasio told US media he was "glad the Digidog was put down".

"It's creepy, alienating, and sends the wrong message to New Yorkers," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • NYPD ends contract to lease robotic police dog

    The NYPD will return the robotic police dog, named "Digidog," to the manufacturer following viral outrage tied to calls to cut police funding.

  • NYPD stops using Boston Dynamics' robodog following backlash

    The police force canceled its $94,000 lease and will return the robot to the company.

  • Priyanka Chopra Makes Emotional Plea to Help India as Country Goes Through 'Worst COVID Crisis'

    "India is my home and India is bleeding," Priyanka Chopra Jonas says in a video announcing a new fundraiser for India in the midst of a COVID crisis

  • Why Apple’s ‘blowout’ earnings aren’t boosting its stock

    Apple Inc.'s stock isn't getting much love from investors even after the company delivered what one analyst described as "blowout" results for its March quarter.

  • Black students outed their private school teachers for racist behavior via an explosive Instagram account

    The Instagram account, "blackatking," hosted over 100 posts detailing instances of systemic racism and sexualized remarks toward black students.

  • FAA authorizes SpaceX's next three Starship test launches

    SpaceX is continuing its Starship spacecraft testing and development program apace, and as of this afternoon it has authorization from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct its next three test flights from its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Approvals for prior launch tests have been one-offs, but the FAA said in a statement that it's approving these in a batch because "SpaceX is making few changes to the launch vehicle and relied on the FAA's approved methodology to calculate the risk to the public." SpaceX is set to launch its SN15 test Starship as early as this week, with the condition that an FAA inspector be present at the time of the launch at the facility in Boca Chica.

  • Conservatives and liberals upset following Jimmy Kimmel’s interview with Mike Lindell

    Jimmy Kimmel is getting it from both sides of the political spectrum following the much-anticipated appearance of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday. While the interview was largely cordial, Kimmel made clear how he feels about Lindell’s continued claims that there was widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Lindell has been claiming for months to have proof of voter fraud involving Dominion Voting Systems, but has failed to share any of that supposed proof. “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on this show,” Kimmel said. “Liberals and conservatives, everybody told me don’t have you on the show, and they told you don’t go on the show.” “Yes they did,” Lindell agreed. “But I think it’s important to talk to each other,” Kimmel said, adding, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying.” Comments like that earned Kimmel the ire of conservatives. While Kimmel challenged Lindell on his claims throughout, not giving them much credence, he also gave Lindell the opportunity to speak. Allowing Lindell to continue to make these claims on his show months after the election angered some of Kimmel’s more liberal viewers.

  • Officer shoots, kills attacking dog — and its knife-wielding owner, Michigan cops say

    The deputy suffered dog bite injuries.

  • LeBron James remains 'out indefinitely': Five takeaways from Lakers' loss to Wizards

    Takeaways from the Lakers' 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel gave no timeline on LeBron James' return from injury.

  • Lindolm scores 2 as Flames beat Oilers 3-1

    Elias Lindholm scored twice as the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Thursday night. Dillon Dube also scored for Calgray, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots while making his 10th straight start. The Flames pulled four points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • The FBI reportedly warned Giuliani in 2019 that Russia was using him as a tool to spread disinformation before the election

    Rudy Giuliani ignored the warnings and continued his quest to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • ‘Been a bleep show.’ Reaction to Aaron Rodgers wanting to leave Green Bay Packers

    Rodgers reportedly wants to be traded or is refusing to play in 2021.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell appears with bruised face in first picture from New York prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have released a photograph of her in prison showing a bruised face, the first picture of the British socialite since her arrest last year on sex trafficking charges. The photo of Ms Maxwell, 59, was included in a letter filed on Thursday to a New York judge by attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who suggests she was injured while having to cover her eyes with a sock or towel at night because guards shine lights in her cell every 15 minutes. “Last night, she was confronted by MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter. “MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it,” she added, referring to the special housing unit.” Ms Sternheim added that guards at the jail put inmates in the special housing unit if they have been injured or subjected to abuse by other inmates. "While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores," the attorney continued in the letter addressed to Judge Alison Nathan. Ms Maxwell appeared to have aged in the nine months she has been at Brooklyn’s federal Metropolitan Detention Center, with sunken-looking cheeks. She appeared in court last week to plead to new charges, appearing older and frailier, with greying hair and thinner frame.

  • Joe Rogan takes back comments discouraging Covid vaccinations: ‘I am a moron’

    ‘I am not an anti-vax person,’ the popular podcast host says

  • Harris, Pelosi make history seated behind Biden at speech

    Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made history Wednesday as the first women — one of them Black and Indian American — to share the stage in Congress during a presidential address. President Joe Biden noted the historic development at the very opening of his address. After taking the podium, Biden greeted the two women standing behind him with a “Madam Speaker” and “Madam Vice President.”

  • Unionists have a week to save Scotland’s recovery, warns Douglas Ross

    Unionists have just seven days to "save" Scotland's Covid recovery and stop the SNP's plans for a second independence referendum, Douglas Ross will warn on Thursday in an appeal for them to vote tactically for the Tories. In a speech to be given near the English border, the Scottish Tory leader is expected to say that, with a week to go until polling day in the Holyrood election, "just as in 2014, Scotland stands on the brink". He will warn that a series of opinion polls shows Nicola Sturgeon's SNP is "on the cusp of a majority" and could form a nationalist "super-majority" with the Greens and Alex Salmond's Alba Party. Mr Ross will argue that Ms Sturgeon wants to separate Scotland from the rest of the UK "at the worst possible moment" and a majority would give her a green light to focus on "inventing an economic case for independence" instead of the Covid recovery. Instead of the UK and Scottish governments working together to help the economy, NHS and education system to bounce back, he will warn that they will be at loggerheads in court over Ms Sturgeon's plan for a "wildcat" referendum. He will add: "If we do not address the threat next Thursday, the SNP will have a green light to charge ahead with a hard border, just a few hundred yards from where I stand."

  • Trump was pitched on founding a $15 billion 'conservative media powerhouse' called Trump Media Group

    Trump has for months considered starting his own digital media company, but was reportedly not taken with this idea.

  • Vietnam reports first local COVID-19 cases in 35 days

    Vietnam said on Thursday it had detected its first locally transmitted cases of the coronavirus in 35 days, as authorities ordered tighter surveillance to prevent a new outbreak. Authorities ordered provinces and state agencies to tighten screening and controls and contact-tracing efforts were launched after the community infections were found, state broadcaster Vietnam Television reported. With its strict quarantine and tracking measures, Vietnam has successfully contained its three outbreaks of the virus so far and now is ramping up measures to prevent a fourth, as other countries in the region see sharp rises in cases.