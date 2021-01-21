New York City postpones vaccine appointments following shipment delays

Oriana Gonzalez

First dose appointments in 15 New York City sites have been postponed after a shipment of Moderna vaccines was delayed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The big picture: New York City was already feeling the pressure of vaccine shortages. de Blasio said that the city was on track to run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday.

  • New York City vaccinated over 220,000 people last week and de Blasio said the city could inoculate 300,000 this week if it had the supply.

  • Appointments from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24 have been delayed for people getting their first doses.

  • The city was supposed to receive 103,400 Moderna vaccine doses on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "We already were feeling the stress of a shortage of vaccine. Now the situation has been made even worse," de Blasio said in a press conference, per ABC News.

The state of play: Appointments for second doses between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 will continue as normal.

  • Those whose appointments were canceled are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

Worth noting: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "is warning vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out," a local NBC affiliate writes.

  • Cuomo said the state's first dose reserve has decreased to a two-to-three day supply.

