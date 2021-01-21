New York City postpones vaccine appointments following shipment delays

First dose appointments in 15 New York City sites have been postponed after a shipment of Moderna vaccines was delayed, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday.

The big picture: New York City was already feeling the pressure of vaccine shortages. de Blasio said that the city was on track to run out of vaccine doses as soon as Thursday.

New York City vaccinated over 220,000 people last week and de Blasio said the city could inoculate 300,000 this week if it had the supply.

Appointments from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24 have been delayed for people getting their first doses.

The city was supposed to receive 103,400 Moderna vaccine doses on Tuesday.

What they're saying: "We already were feeling the stress of a shortage of vaccine. Now the situation has been made even worse," de Blasio said in a press conference, per ABC News.

The state of play: Appointments for second doses between Jan. 21 and Jan. 24 will continue as normal.

Those whose appointments were canceled are expected to receive the vaccine next week.

Worth noting: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "is warning vaccine sites across New York not to schedule appointments more than a week out," a local NBC affiliate writes.

Cuomo said the state's first dose reserve has decreased to a two-to-three day supply.

