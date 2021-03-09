New York City Proposes an End to Solitary Prison Confinement

Henry Goldman
·1 min read
(Bloomberg) -- New York City is proposing an end to solitary confinement.

“More and more people have looked at this issue and found that there’s a better way,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday, adding that he hopes the city’s action will spur an end to solitary confinement across the U.S.

Other proposed criminal-justice reforms would end the use of routine non-individualized restraints and require a minimum of 10 hours out of the prison cell.

The mayor has vowed to end solitary confinement, which has been criticized by civil-rights advocates as inhumane and abusive. Urgency gained with the case of Kalief Browder, a Bronx teen who spent three years at Rikers Island awaiting trial after allegedly stealing a backpack in 2010. A majority of his prison time was spent in solitary confinement. Browder committed suicide two years after his release from jail, at age 22, and his story was made into a documentary series produced by Jay-Z.

