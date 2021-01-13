New York City reports 2 cases of UK virus variant
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says two cases of coronavirus with the United Kingdom varient have been reported in New York City, along with 10 other cases in the state. (Jan. 13)
Video Transcript
BILL DE BLASIO: So we've got the latest information on testing, and the state of New York has reported, across the state, 12 new cases of the coronavirus with the variant from the United Kingdom present. Two of those cases are New York City residents, one of whom traveled to the United Kingdom, again. Although I appreciate the federal government is finally acting to restrict who can get on international flight and require them to have a negative coronavirus test, that's not good enough. There should be an immediate travel ban from the United Kingdom to the United States.
Here's proof positive. Someone who was in the UK has brought the variant back here. We need that stopped. Flights from the United Kingdom should be canceled immediately by the federal government.