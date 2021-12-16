New York City is sending out free at-home COVID-19 tests and masks as new cases skyrocket in the city

People take coronavirus disease (COVID-19) tests at pop-up testing site in New York City, U.S., December 7, 2021. Reuters/Brendan McDermid

New York City is sending out 500,000 free, rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and masks as new cases skyrocket in the nation's most populous city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced.

De Blasio said at a press conference on Thursday that his administration will also distribute 1 million KN95 masks.

The at-home rapid tests will be distributed through community organizations, de Blasio said, and masks will be distributed through the city's Test and Trace Corps, community-based clinics, and community organizations.

The mayor also said there will be an increase in city-run COVID-19 testing sites and extended hours at many existing sites.

"Obviously, we knew Omicron was here and we knew it was going to be more of a presence in our city," de Blasio said. "It's now quite clear that it is. And we need to be very aggressive."

New York City is now averaging 3,709 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases daily, up from 825 at the start of November, according to the city's dashboard.

The Omicron variant was first detected in the US on November 15, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and confirmed cases have since begun to appear throughout the country.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday that while early data for the variant appears to show that it may be less severe, "a lot of people" will get sick.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

