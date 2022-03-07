New York City set to lift most mask and vaccine mandates on Monday
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the story.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the story.
Mayor Adams says the mask mandate in New York City Public Schools and the Key to NYC vaccine mandate will both end on Monday, March 7.
NEW YORK — She was attacked as she swept up in front of her Queens home in November, beaten in the head with a rock so viciously that she was in a coma for weeks. As GuiYing Ma battled for her life, other attacks on Asian women followed. A mentally ill man pushed Michelle Alyssa Go to her death at a Times Square subway station in January. The next month, Christina Yuna Lee was followed to her apartment in Chinatown and fatally stabbed more than 40 times. After each instance, Asian American group
Human rights group: At least 4,640 anti-war protesters arrested Sunday in Russia
Mitchell Ryan, who played a villainous general in the first “Lethal Weapon" movie, a ruthless businessman on TV's “Santa Barbara" and had character roles on the soap opera “Dark Shadows" and the 1990s sitcom “Dharma & Greg," died Friday. Ryan died of congestive heart failure at his Los Angeles home, his stepdaughter, Denise Freed, told the Hollywood Reporter.
Even “hard-to-erase” wrinkles vanish.
After a rigorous audition process, O'Neal has been invited to audition before live celebrity judges in Nashville for the show, American Idol.
Mask mandate are lifting, by the Dispatch Editorial Board says we are not out of the woods when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bella Hadid makes a splashy statement in a plaid skirt and tall leather boots.
This week, the Geek helps a reader who wants to transfer the version of Solitaire on their older laptop to a newer one.
(Bloomberg) -- As calls grow for the U.K. to cut off Russian companies over the invasion of Ukraine, few realize how costly that could prove for thousands of businesses as well as schools, libraries and parts of the National Health Service that rely on Gazprom Energy for their gas.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: Netflix, TikTok Join Exodus of Firms From RussiaPutin W
A group of demonstrators similar to the Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 protocols plans to keep "annoying" the Washington, D.C. area, but the group's exact plans appear fluid, The Washington Post reported.The U.S.-based group, called the "People's Convoy" convened at the Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland on Friday, with roughly 1,000 vehicles present, according to the newspaper. The group said in a media statement last week that it is...
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) year so far is hard to describe by anything less than disastrous. Although the broad market is weak, the stock cratered 40%. Even though there are still no signs of bottoming, insiders, as well as activists, are starting to step in.
Staring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, 'The Batman' is now in theaters. Here's how to watch it. Plus when you'll be able to stream it.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: #Bills' Mitchell Trubisky is a starter:
George Stephanopoulos interviews Linda Thomas-Greenfield on "This Week."
Shoppers say it “picks up things my Dyson never could”
Sebastian Stan reflected on the first audition tape he sent to director Mimi Cave for his new thriller
As the tragic reality of war unfolds in eastern Europe, visitors to a defence show in Saudi Arabia were met with the surreal sight of seeing the latest Ukrainian and Russian military hardware competing for attention in pristine exhibition halls. For Maxim Potimkov of Ukraine's state arms exporter and importer, standing alone amid his country's armoured vehicles, sales were the farthest thing from his mind. "There was expected to be 50-plus people from Ukraine."
Angus Cloud broke my heart this week on Euphoria.View Entire Post ›
The tradition of Campus Queens at HBCUs goes back many decades. Now, more of their photos are coming to light.View Entire Post ›