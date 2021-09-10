New York City shooting: Gunman pretends to work on car, shoots man in the head multiple times in ambush attack

The NYPD released grisly surveillance video on Thursday that shows a suspect pretending to work on his car on a Queens street before ambushing a man and killing him with multiple shots to the head.

The victim, 46-year-old Jermaine Dixon, walked across the street on Monday morning and opened the driver's side door of an SUV when the suspect started running toward him.

Seconds later, the gunman fired multiple shots at Dixon from close range. Dixon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

The NYPD described the suspect as "a dark-skinned male, last seen wearing a black hat, a face mask and black clothing." He fled the scene in a white Nissan sedan.

Police are also investigating whether the gunman was disguised as a Hasidic man, according to the New York Post.