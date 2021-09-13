New York City students return to school with mask rules in place

Associated Press

Tara Williams’ three little boys run shirtless, because most of their clothes were swept away, and they stack milk crates beneath a blazing sun because their toys are all gone too. A Ford Fusion is the family's home now, and as if Hurricane Ida didn’t take enough, it has also put the boys’ education on hold. “They’re ready to get inside, go to school, get some air conditioning,” said 32-year-old Williams, who has twin 5-year-olds and a 7-year-old and is more pessimistic than officials about when they might be back in class.