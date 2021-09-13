New York City students return to school with mask rules in place
The country's largest school district returns to in-person learning today. Students and staff will be required to wear masks and teachers must receive at least their first vaccine dose by September 27. Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and a former member of the Biden administration's transition advisory board, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss keeping kids safe amid the pandemic.