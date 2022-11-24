New York City subway attack: Woman and good Samaritan slashed, NYPD says

A woman and a good Samaritan were injured Tuesday on a New York City subway train in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The attack occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on an L train pulling into the 14th Street-Union Square station in Manhattan, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The woman, 28, told authorities that she sat across from the suspect when she boarded the Manhattan-bound train in Brooklyn. As the train was pulling into the station, he allegedly attacked her.

Another rider, a 29-year-old man, tried to intervene and was attacked as well, police said.

The suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the woman multiple times, authorities said. She sustained lacerations to the left side of her face and palm.

The suspect fled the scene.

New York's subway system has been plagued with crime and random attacks on straphangers.

Last month, a good Samaritan was stabbed on the No. 6 train in Brooklyn while trying to break up a fight.

Since 2020, there have been 21 killings in the subway system, the New York Post reported earlier this month. The figure is more than the 20 murders recorded between 2008 and 2019 combined, according to the data.

