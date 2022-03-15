New York City teacher from Suffern accused of child sex abuse in Blooming Grove

A New York City teacher from Rockland County has been accused of child sexual abuse in Orange County.

State police said the suspect, David G. Reinoso, 42, of Suffern, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued by the town of Blooming Grove Court, charging him with one count of first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Police said an investigation they conducted with the Orange County Child Abuse Unit and Orange County Child Protective Services determined that Reinoso had sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

Reinoso was arraigned before Newburgh City Court Judge Anika Mohammed and sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond or $30,000 partially secured bond, pending a future court appearance. He has since been released and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mohammed also issued a temporary full stay away order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Lawsuit filed: Orthodox summer camps challenge Wawarsing zoning rules

Megan McDonald: State police say they are close to arresting murder suspect

"Good cause": Landlords challenge city of Newburgh eviction law

Police said Reinoso is a teacher in the Jackson Heights section of Queens. They are asking anyone who might have been a victim of Reinoso, or knows of someone who might have been a victim, to call state police at 845-344-5300 and reference SJS # 10500508.

It could not immediately be learned what relationship, if any, Reinoso had with his victim. It also could not immediately be learned whether his job as a teacher had any connection to the case.

The New York City Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request seeking information on Reinoso and his job status.

His attorney, Thomas Mascola, could not immediately be reached.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: David Reinoso, NYC teacher from Suffern, charged with child sex abuse