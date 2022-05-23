New York City violence: Teen boy killed, teen girl shot in the face amid city-wide shooting incidents

A teenage boy and a man were fatally shot in separate incidents in New York City Saturday night, amid an epidemic of shooting violence that has claimed the lives of several young victims in recent weeks, police said.

The New York Police Department said officers responded to a "shots fired" dispatch call just before midnight, and they found an 18-year-old victim with two gunshot wounds to his head, Fox 5 of New York reported.

FILE- NYPD logo on the sleeve of a New York City policeman on March 11, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The victim was transported to Coney Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not make any arrests and there are no known suspects or persons of interest at this time, Fox New York reported.

The identity of the victim was also not revealed.

The death was reported mere hours before a pair of overnight shooting incidents Saturday night and into Sunday morning that left a 31-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old girl injured, the NYPD said.

The girl was struck in the head in the Bronx around 1 a.m., the New York Post reported.

FILE- Police enforce a sweep of a homeless encampmenton May 4, 2022 in the East Village neighborhood of New York City, New York. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The bullet entered the victim’s right temple and exited the left side of her nose, police said.

Around 3 a.m., the older victim was shot in the torso in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported. The victim was transported to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, where he was declared dead, according to the report.

FILE- NYPD officers respond to the scene of a shooting. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In the Bronx Saturday, several other people were victims of gun violence.

Police said a 20-year-old was the victim of a shooting incident around 10 p.m. and a 31-year-old man was also shot around 11:20 p.m. A third victim also suffered a gunshot injury around 11 p.m.

The incidents are not believed to be connected, and all three victims survived, the NYPD said.

On Friday, two teens, 15 and 16, were shot following a dispute, WNBC reported. Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to live, police said.