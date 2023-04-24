One person died after a shooting Sunday night, according to York City Police Department.

On April 23 at 10:22 p.m., York City Police responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of Salem Avenue.

While on the scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim who had sustained injuries from a shooting. The victim was then transported to a hospital where he later passed away.

York City Police Department are continuing the investigation.

The remains of police tape tied to a railing in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in York on Monday.

Anyone with information is information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York City weekend shooting leaves 1 person dead