New York City woman pushing a stroller on Upper East Side shot dead

A shooting on New York City's Upper East Side on Wednesday night has left one woman dead.

The shooting happened on East 95th St and Lexington Ave in Manhattan when the woman was pushing a stroller.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the woman has been pronounced dead at an area hospital.

"We're going to find this person that's guilty of this horrific crime," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a brief 10:30 p.m. press conference. "We're going to find him and bring him to justice … to make sure that innocent person receives that justice."

The baby was reportedly unharmed during the shooting.