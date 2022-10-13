York Co. sheriff’s drug chemist says they see fentanyl more than any other drug

The York County Sheriff’s Office is concerned as the dangerous drug fentanyl becomes the most prevalent drug in the area.

A drug chemist at the sheriff’s office, who tests drugs taken off the streets, said they see more fentanyl than any other drug these days.

“It is the drug that’s killing hundreds of thousands across the nation,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry got a behind-the-scenes look at the problem and talked to the sheriff about attempts to stop the drug from spreading.

