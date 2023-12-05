York College looks to boost 1st generation & low-income enrollment via new admissions plan

York College of Pennsylvania is one of nearly 70 colleges and universities across the nation to join the Common App’s direct admissions program.

This program will provide more than 200,000 first-generation and low-income students who are interested in college with proactive admissions offers, according to a press release.

Resources for families and counselors who have students receiving direct admissions offers are also included in the Common App's Direct Admissions Program.

“As a first-generation college graduate myself, I am extremely proud to partner with The Common Application's direct admission program to improve access to York College,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Brian Hazlett.

“I am confident that students admitted to York College as part of the direct admission program will thrive and appreciate our affordable, experiential education.”

Since 2021, Common App has piloted a direct admissions program, offering admission to students who created a Common App account and provided enough academic information – but had not yet completed all – of their open applications, the press release read.

The latest iteration of the pilot offered admission to 33,0000 students at 14 participating institutions, and over 800 students accepted the offer. Results showed the impacts of the intervention were strongest for Black or African American, Latinx, and first-generation students.

“We are excited for York College to join our direct admissions program, where even more students will now know that they are worthy and wanted on a college campus,” said Jenny Rickard, President & CEO of Common App. “Overall, direct admissions is about changing the narrative of a college education from one of scarcity to one of opportunity by ensuring students know that college opportunity is an abundant resource — and one that’s available to them.”

Students interested in applying to York College of Pennsylvania are able to do so through the College or Common App.

