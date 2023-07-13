New York college student suffers spinal injury while lifeguarding in California

A college student from New York suffered a spinal injury while working as a lifeguard on a California beach.

The Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation in California said in a post on its website that lifeguard Elizabeth Lovat sustained a spinal injury during work on July 3.

According to officials, Lovat is in "stable but serious condition."

"Our priority at this time is to provide support for Elizabeth and her family while she recovers," the fire outreach foundation said in its post.

SWELTERING HEAT WAVE HITS CALIFORNIA, FUELING WILDFIRE RISKS AND PROMPTING SAFETY MEASURES

The Huntington Beach Fire Outreach Foundation in California said in a post on its website that lifeguard Elizabeth Lovat sustained a spinal injury during work on July 3.

Lovat is a rising senior at Iona University in New Rochelle, New York, where she's majoring in speech pathology and is on the women's water polo team.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

The post by the foundation also said that Lovat has a "passion" for helping other people and has "used her communication skills with American Sign Language to help her community, which has in turn shaped her career and educational goals."

"She knows what it takes to overcome life's most challenging setbacks and persevere. Her dad taught her "not to be afraid of failure" and her attitude has inspired those around her," the post states.

In a statement shared by the fire outreach foundation, Lovat's family said that they are extremely thankful for the outpouring of support.

"Thank you to all those who have sent their love, prayers, and well wishes over the last week. Our family is enormously grateful for the outpouring of support we have received not just from our Huntington Beach community, but from all over. Please know that your words of encouragement are so comforting to all of us during this difficult time, keep them coming," the Lovat family said.

LA COUNTY DEPUTY WHO PUNCHED A MOTHER IN THE FACE AS SHE HELD HER NEWBORN DECRIED BY SHERIFF

"We also want to acknowledge those who have experienced similar injuries and have reached out to share their experiences. Your stories of recovery and triumph are truly inspiring and have given us so much hope and positivity," they added.

Director of Athletics for Iona University, Matthew Glovaski, said in a message "In times of adversity, it is the unity and compassion of a community that can make a significant difference."

"That is why I ask for us to gather our collective strength around Lizzie and her loved ones during this difficult time. Together, our thoughts and prayers can serve as a powerful force of healing, strength and comfort as we direct our positive energy toward Lizzie's recovery," he added.