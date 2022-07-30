New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

The board of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 18th of August, with investors receiving $0.17 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 6.4%, which is around the industry average.

New York Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

New York Community Bancorp has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 54%, which means that New York Community Bancorp would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 19.8% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio could be 48% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.68. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.8% a year during that period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that New York Community Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 6.4% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On New York Community Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, we are pleased with the dividend remaining consistent, and we think there is a good chance of this continuing in the future. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for New York Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

