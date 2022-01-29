New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.17

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 17th of February. This makes the dividend yield 5.8%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

New York Community Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last dividend, New York Community Bancorp is earning enough to cover the payment, but the it makes up 191% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 2.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 54%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.00 to US$0.68. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.8% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. However, New York Community Bancorp has only grown its earnings per share at 3.6% per annum over the past five years. Growth of 3.6% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While New York Community Bancorp is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think New York Community Bancorp is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for New York Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

