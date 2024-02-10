New York composers visit Harbor Springs music classes

HARBOR SPRINGS — By the end of February, Harbor Springs students will have gotten two out-of-state visits from New York composers visiting the district.

Brought in by the Good Hart Artist Residency, professional jazz bassist and composer Dan Loomis visited the Harbor Springs High School jazz band on Jan. 22. Midori Larsen, a classically trained pianist, taiko drummer and composer, will be visiting Blackbird Elementary School on Feb. 15.

Professional jazz bassist and composer Dan Loomis visited the Harbor Springs High School jazz band on Jan. 22.

During his visit to the high school, Loomis worked with the jazz band for an hour, bringing the teenaged musicians to their feet, stomping and clapping.

"Dan's ability to work with my students was outstanding," Harbor Springs band director Patrick Ruddy said in a press release. "Both the students and I learned to think about some musical concepts in a new way."

During her visit to the elementary school, Larsen will be working with music teacher Amy Cross to teach the third grade students about Japanese taiko drumming.

She'll be working with the students during a hands-on workshop to explore the world of Japanese drumming.

Loomis and Larsen are both Good Hart Artist Residency Composer-in-Residences from New York. Good Hart Artist Residency hosts artists, writers and composers both nationally and internationally. The residency partners with local nonprofits and schools to help develop arts programming in the community and area, and allows residents to connect with visiting artists.

For more information, visit goodhartartistresidency.org.

