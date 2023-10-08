New York Congressman Dan Goldman and Family Fly Home From Israel After Hamas Attack

A spokesperson for New York Congressman Dan Goldman has confirmed that the congressman and his family have successfully left Israel after visiting the country for a Bat Mitzvah. The congressman and his family were in an interior hotel stairwell during the Hamas attack and left for New York Sunday morning. “Congressman Goldman is grateful for the assistance of the State Department and Israeli authorities,” a statement from Goldman’s spokesperson, Simon Kanter, read. “He hopes all Americans can come together to support Israel’s right to defend herself from terrorism and war crimes.”

