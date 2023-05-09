New York congressman George Santos charged by federal prosecutors

Photograph: Wade Vandervort/AFP/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in New York have charged congressman George Santos, the embattled House Republican who has been under scrutiny for months by the justice department over questions surrounding his 2022 campaign and finance activities, according to people familiar with the matter.

The exact nature of the indictment – earlier reported by CNN – is unclear because it remains under seal.

But Santos is expected to turn himself in to authorities at the US district court for the eastern district of New York as soon as Wednesday morning, one of the people said. He will then be arraigned, at which point the specific charges against him are expected to be released.

In addition to the criminal charges, Santos has faced inquiries related to complaints alleging sexual harassment and campaign finance violations. He is currently under investigation by the House ethics committee.

His alarming behavior has ranged from political misconduct to more bizarre incidents, including allegedly stealing cash raised for a veteran’s dying dog, lying about being a producer on a Broadway musical about Spider-Man and falsely claiming his mother survived the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Santos has admitted to smaller infractions including fabricating his résumé but denies many of the other allegations, and has meanwhile announced a bid for re-election.