New York cop pleads guilty to sexually abusing woman he threatened with arrest

Graham Kates
·2 min read

A New York police officer entered a guilty plea Thursday to charges stemming from a series of incidents in 2019 and 2020 in which he entered a woman's home, while claiming to be investigating her for a crime, and then sexually abused her.

Michael Agovino, 35, was on duty during the incidents in which he threatened the woman with arrest before sexually abusing her, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah. Agovino was a 10-year-veteran of the police department in Peekskill, about 35 miles north of New York City.

"Michael Agovino disgracefully violated his oath of office and his responsibility to serve and protect the public as a police officer by repeatedly abusing his authority, and sexually abusing this woman," Rocah said in a press release Thursday. "The victim in this case demonstrated great courage in her attempt to hold her abuser accountable during this emotionally distressing ordeal and we hope that today's plea helps in the healing process."

Prosecutors said during the first incident, in 2019, Agovino sexually abused the woman after demanding she remove all of her clothes for a body search. Agovino returned to her home four more times during the next five months, each time making sexual demands.

But the final time he arrived at her home, in January 2020, the woman recorded audio of their interaction. She then provided the recording to Rocah's office.

Agovino was arrested by investigators working for the District Attorney's Office about a month later.

Prosecutors recommended a 15-year prison sentence, according to a spokesperson for Rocah, but the judge in the case indicated that Agovino will be sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by 15 years of post-release supervision. Rocah's office said it strongly objects to the lighter sentence.

Agovino will have to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

