York County bakers competing in national 'Greatest Baker' competition: How you can vote

York County is full of great bakers, but could one of them be the greatest?

The Greatest Baker is a national competition hosted by TLC's Cake Boss: Buddy Valastro, and three local bakers – among thousands of others across the country ‒ are in the running.

The winning baker will receive a spread of their work in Bake from Scratch magazine, an opportunity to meet the Cake Boss himself, and a $10,000 cash prize.

For Gonzalez, her specialty is her tres leches, banana pudding, Oreo cheesecake cookies, or specialty cakes.

Who is competing?

Denise Gonzalez, owner of She Got Sweets in Penn Market, Tiffany Meador, owner of Lillian's Heaven-Sent Sweets LLC, and home baker Kiley Shortt are each competing.

And these ladies each bring something different to the table in terms of their specialties.

For Gonzalez, it's her tres leches, banana pudding, or specialty cakes. For Meador, a variety of sugar cookies, each with "its own backstory," and cheesecakes are where Shortt shines.

Their baking journeys sparked at different times in their lives.

Tradition took the cake for Meador, who recalled baking Peanut Butter cookies at her grandfather’s, and potato candy at her grandmother’s for Christmas. “As I got older, I wanted to keep the traditions going,” she said.

Gonzalez has baked for as long as she can remember, but her passion was fueled during the pandemic. “That was when I realized my potential in turning a hobby into a successful business,” said the mother of two.

Kylie Shortt always spent time in the kitchen with her grandmother. "She had given my sister and I a kids cookbook (that I still have) and we would make things out of it frequently."

Kylie Shortt describes her baking style as classic "with a flair," incorporating unusual flavor combinations into classic desserts, most often cheesecake.

What will they do if they win?

If she wins, Gonzalez hopes to expand her business and offer shipping, as well as upgrading her current baking equipment.

Meador hopes to one day own a small food truck or cookie trailer. “If I win, the money will go towards making that dream a reality so I can serve the community even more.”'

How to vote

For this competition, a winner is chosen by the people's votes.

To support one or each of these bakers, visit the greatest baker website and cast your free daily vote from now until Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

To find out the winner, stay updated on the contest through The Greatest Baker Instagram and Facebook pages.

