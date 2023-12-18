York County Children & Youth Services worker killed coworker/roommate after fight: police

An Adams County man who worked for York County Children and Youth Services was killed in his home by his roommate − a former employee of that county agency − after a fight about a deadbolt and getting COVID-19, police allege in an affidavit filed in the homicide case.

Over the weekend, police charged Kyle Wesley Bartram, 37, of New Oxford, with felony counts of criminal homicide and robbery in connection to the Dec. 12 discovery of the body of Keith Monn, 67, of Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township.

The investigation spanned multiple states, with Bartram being tracked to a hotel in Stafford, Virginia, and then arrested on a highway in Sandusky, Ohio by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

In an interview with police, Bartram's girlfriend told officers that Bartram told her "he had to kill his father, and to kill his father, he had to kill Monn," court documents allege.

Those documents allege Bartram felt "betrayed" over being lied to by Monn when Monn told Bartram that no one had a key to the deadbolt on the home where the two resided.

Police also say that Bartram told officers he had gotten into a heated argument with Monn when Monn fell ill with COVID-19 after Bartram and his girlfriend had gotten ill with the disease.

An autopsy on Dec. 14 determined that Monn died of blunt force injuries, and the manner was ruled homicide.

Bartram was denied bail and is being held in Adams County Prison. A preliminary hearing date is scheduled for Dec. 27.

In 2016, Bartram was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after a domestic incident at a residence on Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. In a guilty plea on that case, Bartram had only pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, and was sentenced to two years of probation.

A grim discovery during a welfare check

According to a nine-page affidavit of probable cause filed by state police: Around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2023, troopers were called by an employee of the York County Child and Youth Services (CYS) for a welfare check of one of their employees, Keith Monn, who did not show up to work and did not call off.

Monn, according to the CYS employee, had called off sick on the 11th via email, and the employee related to police that Monn had heart issues.

Troopers arrived at Monn's residence, on the first block of Jacqueline Drive in Mount Pleasant Township, and were unable to make contact with anyone inside, the affidavit states. The troopers observed both of Monn's vehicles in the driveway, and after numerous attempts to contact anyone inside failed, troopers made entry into the home.

Troopers entered through a bedroom window and found Monn deceased on the floor between the bedroom and kitchen of the house, the affidavit states, along with obvious signs of a struggle.

In the affidavit, troopers describe a grizzly scene inside the Mount Pleasant Township home.

Troopers said they found Monn to be obviously deceased with blunt force trauma to his head, along with a possible broken arm, bruises and a large amount of blood near his head, on the floor, and on the wall. Police found more blood in the kitchen, and blood splatter on the ceiling.

While police were on scene, Joseph Harner, a friend of the victim, arrived to check on Monn. Harner told officers he had received multiple phone calls from a private number that he had not answered, followed by texts, and then another call from an unknown number.

When Harner finally picked up, the caller identified himself as Kyle Bartram, according to the affidavit. Bartram told Harner that he had received a call from York County CYS to ask about Monn's whereabouts, and Bartram wanted Harner to check on Monn.

Harner told troopers that Bartram had lived in Monn's home since around 2019-2020 and was Monn's emergency contact.

During the call, Bartram told Harner he was in Virginia.

According to the affidavit, Harner told troopers that Monn had discussed leaving his house and belongings to Bartram when he passed away.

Later that day, troopers spoke with the York County CYS employee who originally called in the welfare check.

The employee told police that Monn had called off sick from his work email on Dec. 11, saying he was calling off due to not feeling well. The employee said that calling off via email was not the preferred way to call off, but was not unusual.

While speaking with troopers, the employee said that on Dec. 5, Monn had left work early due to Bartram being at his house, and Monn was concerned Bartram would steal his belongings, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 12, after not hearing from Monn, employees contacted Bartram, Monn's emergency contact. CYS employees told troopers that Bartram had also worked at York County CYS until about three weeks prior to Dec. 12, when he quit with no notice.

Bartram told CYS employees that he was currently in Stafford, Virginia, staying with a friend, and had not heard from Monn since the morning of Dec. 11. Bartram told employees that Monn was upset Bartram removing items from their residence.

Troopers spoke with the mother of Bartram's "on-again, off-again" girlfriend, who told police that Bartram was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Police passed along contact information to be provided to Bartram's girlfriend by her mother, and later received a call from the same unknown number that Bartram had called Harner from. On the phone was Bartram's girlfriend, who allegedly told officers she hadn't heard from Bartram in a few days and that they were having trouble with their relationship.

Bartram's girlfriend told police that she was on her way to her mother's house in Altoona. When asked if anyone else was in the car with her, she replied, "No, I'm alone," according to the affidavit.

When checking license plate readers for vehicles owned by Bartram and his girlfriend, his girlfriend's car was picked up on a license plate reader on Interstate 95 near Stafford, Virginia. That led police to a hotel on Richmond Highway, where Bartram's girlfriend had booked a hotel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, but was gone before officers arrived.

During an investigation of terroristic threats allegedly made by Bartram in November, police determined that Bartram may be in possession of a firearm.

During that terroristic threats investigation, Bartram's girlfriend had told troopers that Bartram had told her "I could kill someone if I wanted to," and "I know how to kill someone."

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System showed Bartram had attempted to purchase a handgun at Rural King in Hanover on Nov. 14, but was denied due to a prior mental health commitment, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 12, 2023, Bartram was charged in York County with a felony count of materially false written statements and a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement under penalty in regards to that attempted purchase of a firearm in Hanover, court records show.

With information from the November terroristic threats investigation and the attempt to purchase a firearm, police obtained an arrest warrant for Bartram just before midnight on Dec. 12, with full extradition.

On Dec. 13, police received a call from another York County CYS employee who felt obliged to call police after hearing of Monn's death.

The employee told police that Monn was concerned about Bartram showing up at his house to take his belongings. Along with that, Monn was considering changing his beneficiary from Bartram to Bartram's daughter. The employee told police that she wasn't sure if Bartram knew that or not.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 13, during a phone call with police on a recorded line, Bartram told officers that he hadn't heard from his roommate, Monn, and that Bartram and his girlfriend were currently in Stafford, Virginia. According to the affidavit, Bartram told officers he was heading to Altoona so that his girlfriend could see her mother.

Bartram told police that he had had a friend, Harner, go check on Monn, but hadn't heard back. Bartram then told police that he last saw Monn on the morning of Dec. 10, and that he had been staying with Monn from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10. Before he left, Bartram said, Monn and Bartram had a discussion about Monn's belongings cluttering a hallway, according to the affidavit.

When troopers informed Bartram that Monn was dead and they were investigating the cause, Bartram told the troopers that Monn had been severely sick on Dec. 6. While on the phone, Bartram told the troopers that he was currently being pulled over by police, and the conversation abruptly ended.

According to the affidavit, during that time, Bartram was pulled over on Interstate 80 by Ohio State Highway Patrol near Sandusky, Ohio, and was taken into custody and taken to Erie County Prison for the outstanding warrant. During the traffic stop, Bartram's girlfriend was also in the vehicle with him.

While officers took Bartram into custody, Bartram allegedly told an Ohio State Highway Patrol officer that "there was a bat in the trunk that "he's going to want to grab."

That evening, Pennsylvania state troopers traveled to Sandusky, Ohio, to conduct an interview with Bartram.

"Like a father figure"

Bartram told troopers that he had known Monn for 10 years, and that Monn was like a father figure to him. Monn had asked Bartram to move in with him, and they were roommates.

In the beginning of 2023, Monn got Bartram a job with him at York County CYS, and Bartram expressed the stress of what he saw at CYS to officers.

Bartram told officers that he wasn't taking his medication and had been learning techniques to de-escalate situations, including walking away.

Police then asked Bartram why he didn't walk away from this incident. Bartram told officers that it was because Monn had blamed Bartram and his girlfriend for getting COVID.

Bartram told police that Bartram's girlfriend had gotten sick on Dec. 3, and had been living with Bartram and Monn at Monn's home. Bartram then got sick on Dec. 5, and the pair tested positive for COVID.

On Dec. 6, Bartram texted Monn to tell him that Bartram and his girlfriend were going to the house to do laundry, so that Monn wouldn't come home since the two were sick, according to documents.

During that day, while Bartram was gone, Monn had showed up at the house despite the warning and had unlocked the deadbolt of the door to get inside. That upset Bartram, he told officers, because he thought no one had a key to the deadbolt, and he felt lied to by Monn.

According to the affidavit, when Bartram returned, he had a heated argument with Monn over Monn returning, despite the text warning. Bartram also told officers he was additionally upset with Monn because Monn had lied to him about not picking up smoking again.

Bartram told police that on Dec. 10, the victim had also gotten COVID, and was upset with Bartram and his girlfriend.

While Bartram's girlfriend was still asleep, Bartrom alleged that he got into a heated argument with Monn, and Monn began slamming items in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

During the fight, Bartram's girlfriend had de-escalated the situation and convinced Bartram to go to their storage unit on Pumping Station Road in West Manheim Township.

Then, Bartram claimed he could not recall what happened on the evening of Dec. 10, but remembered being at Monn's home in the morning on Dec. 11, the affidavit states.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 11, Bartram and his girlfriend left for Virginia, he told officers. Then, on Dec. 12, the pair returned to Monn's home around 4 a.m., collected belongings, and stopped at a Dunkin' Donuts.

Bartram told officers he had lit a candle in the kitchen, "for the evil spirits, not for the scent."

Monn was "upright" before Bartram went to the storage unit, he told officers, then, when he went back to get belongings including a Christmas tree and a PS5, he "made eye contact" with Monn.

While speaking to officers about the incident, Bartram demonstrated swinging a bat as he mentioned he hit the toaster twice. When asked about his fists, Bartram told officers "no fists were needed," according to the affidavit.

Bartram claimed that the only things he told his girlfriend were that "he shouldn't have said anything about her," and that he asked his girlfriend to drive him to Michigan because "he thought they might move there."

According to the affidavit, Bartram told officers he "was not trying to flee."

During the police interview, Bartram allegedly told officers he used Monn's credit card at a gas station to withdraw $800 overnight on Dec. 12. Bartram then said he had thrown the card out of his window while driving on the interstate.

Bartram told police he "feels like a monster," and related that "it was wrong" but that he had told himself "f--- it."

Bartram's girlfriend told police that Bartram had told her that he had to kill his father, and to kill his father, he had to kill Monn, according to the affidavit.

Asked about the death of Monn and the homicide charges against Bartram, York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler said, "The county doesn't issue any official statement when employees pass away."

