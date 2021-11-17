York County commissioners approve minor changes to 2-year, $252,770 contract with C-SAU

Dylan Segelbaum, York Daily Record
·5 min read

Following a brief pause, the York County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a modified two-year, $252,770 contract with a controversial contractor to train corrections officers.

The board initially authorized the contract extension in October with CSAU-1 LLC, a “corrections special operations” organization based in Greenville, South Carolina, but then decided to hold off on signing the agreement.

That’s after several people expressed concerns following the vote during the regularly-scheduled period for public comment. Some brought up remarks that C-SAU “Senior Team Leader” Joseph Garcia has made in the past, including one on “Talking Lead Podcast” that he liked “Dogs Lives Matter.”

The acronym stands for Corrections Special Applications Unit.

York County Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke said the board discussed the agreement and made minor changes, including adding a clause that the government can end the contract if there’s any controversy. Contractors who are doing work with York County Prison, he said, also must sign a code of ethics.

Though Hoke said it has never happened in the past, the contract states that prisoners cannot be used in training exercises.

“There’s less violence. There’s de-escalation,” Hoke said in an interview. “I’m confident that the program has been working,” he added.

Hoke said it's important to note that the York County Prison Board of Inspectors set policy and decided to move forward with the contract extension. The commissioners, he said, approved the money for the agreement.

RELATED: York County commissioners approve 2-year, $252,770 contract with controversial jail trainer

In this file photo from March 8, 2021, York County Prison is pictured.
In this file photo from March 8, 2021, York County Prison is pictured.

Before the vote, Sandra Thompson, an attorney who lives in Springettsbury Township and serves as second vice president of the York NAACP, read a statement on behalf of the civil rights organization that asked the commissioners to reject the contract.

Thompson said the criminal justice system is "shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, rooted in anti-Blackness and racial disparity."

Black people, she noted, are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people.

"We, the York NAACP, need the York County commissioners to understand that we do not approve of a county contract that uses the dollars of taxpayers, that include Black and brown people, to fund a company like C-SAU under the leadership of Joseph Garcia," Thompson said, "who has shown by his comments and by prior behaviors that he has no empathy for the rights of others or an understanding for proper policing."

Next, the Rev. Larry Walthour II, senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in York, said he's spoken some corrections officers and believes that there have been improvements at York County Prison.

He said he personally has concerns with Garcia, describing his views as "very divisive and sensitive and culturally dangerous."

But Walthour said he's cautiously optimistic.

“I do believe that, moving forward, there has to be some accountability," Walthour said. "And if anything happens at that prison, he needs to be held accountable to the highest extent of the law.”

READ: Colorado county settles civil rights lawsuit that repeatedly mentioned C-SAU for $325,000

In 2020, the York County commissioners approved a $122,850 contract with C-SAU to provide equipment such as Kel-Tec KSG tactical, pump-action shotguns and less lethal rounds as well as training for up to 18 corrections officers.

Later, Garcia used video of prisoners taken on March 31 at York County Prison in two promotional videos that he posted on his Facebook page.

Garcia and his former company, U.S. Corrections Special Operations Group, have drawn scrutiny in New York City, Charleston County, South Carolina, and Weld County, Colorado.

The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board voted 4-3 — with one abstention — to ban Garcia from training any corrections officers or employees.

MORE: York County Prison's controversial trainer was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in British prison

C-SAU &quot;Senior Team Leader&quot; Joseph Garcia, center, trains deputies at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center outside Charleston, South Carolina.
C-SAU "Senior Team Leader" Joseph Garcia, center, trains deputies at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center outside Charleston, South Carolina.

In a statement, York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said he possesses “extreme confidence” in C-SAU, which has reduced workers’ compensation claims, assaults on staff members and injuries to prisoners.

That’s in addition, he said, to resolving a "multitude of potentially dangerous situations by using de-escalation techniques and persuasion instead of force."

“C-SAU has proven its worth in a very short time period,” Ogle said. “County officials rely on prison officials for recommendations, and I would not recommend this program if I did not feel strongly that it works and is a benefit to inmates and staff alike.”

The Office of Intelligence and Security, he said, “confirmed the validity of certifications and/or employment of several governmental entities where Joseph Garcia has trained and/or was employed.” A National Crime Information Center background check came back clear.

The York County Prison Board of Inspections have also “had the opportunity to speak with C-SAU representatives and question them regarding the issues that have been reported in the media,” Ogle said.

But Ogle has declined to answer follow up questions.

That’s including how Garcia responded to a report in Stars and Stripes, the military’s independent newspaper, that he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in 1989 while in the U.S. Air Force and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in a British prison.

ALSO OF INTEREST: Here's what we know about C-SAU 'Senior Team Leader' Joseph Garcia's employment background

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

Contact Dylan Segelbaum at 717-771-2102.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: C-SAU: York County commissioners approve 2-year contract with changes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Waymo, UPS expand autonomous freight truck tie-up ahead of holidays

    Waymo Via, the company's delivery operation, began its partnership with UPS in early 2020 when it shuttled packages for the company between the Metro Phoenix area and its Tempe hub in Arizona using an autonomous minivan. The company said trial runs would start in the coming weeks, where big rigs equipped with its fifth-generation Waymo Driver technology will deliver for UPS' North American Air Freight unit between facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas.

  • Simple steps toward reducing waste this holiday season

    With concern about climate change growing, this holiday season is a chance to try celebrating in more planet-friendly ways. Think carefully about what you're buying, says Melissa Ozawa, features and garden editor of Martha Stewart Living, “and focus on things that are meaningful and last.” Unease over paper waste has many people turning to reusable bags and other options.

  • Citing high gas prices, Biden asks FTC to redouble probe of possible 'illegal conduct'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said there was mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil and gas companies and asked the Federal Trade Commission to dig deeper into possible anti-competitive or "illegal conduct" in the market. Biden in August asked the FTC to investigate possible https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/ftc-seeks-crack-down-unlawful-mergers-oil-gas-industry-letter-2021-08-30 illegal conduct causing the spike in gas prices, which are contributing to surging inflation, but told FTC Chair Lina Khan in a letter on Wednesday that further action was needed.

  • 'QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley, A Capitol Riot 'Flag-Bearer,' Sentenced To Prison

    Jacob Chansley, whom prosecutors called “the public face of the Capitol riot,” received one of the harshest sentences of any Jan. 6 defendant to date.

  • Prosecutor pleads guilty and resigns as jury deliberates

    As a jury was deliberating over his fate, a Georgia district attorney on Monday pleaded guilty to several charges stemming from improper acts while in office and agreed to resign. Mark Jones had already been suspended as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit district attorney after the state attorney general’s office obtained the indictment on Sept. 7. It accused him of trying to influence a police officer’s testimony, offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence and prevent the testimony of a crime victim.

  • Rittenhouse Defense Team Accuses Prosecutors of Withholding Evidence, Seeks Mistrial

    Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team filed an updated motion for mistrial with prejudice ahead of Monday's closing arguments.

  • Mom Called Her 5-Year-Old Son the ‘Next Ted Bundy’ Before He Vanished

    New Hampshire Attorney General’s OfficeA New Hampshire mother texted a friend about her 5-year-old’s uncontrollable behavior, comparing her son to a couple of prolific serial killers. “I want him gone,” she allegedly wrote. Four months later, the child’s body was discovered in the Abington woods.The haunting messages from Danielle Dauphinais were shared with The Boston Globe by her childhood friend, Erika Wolfe. Though Wolfe said she and Dauphinais had not spoken in years, Dauphinais reached out

  • Rittenhouse judge back in spotlight during jury instructions

    The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial, already the subject of scrutiny for various actions in the case, drew attention again on Monday for his handling of jury instructions. Judge Bruce Schroeder, who had been expected to file final instructions on Sunday, took arguments from attorneys until the last minute Monday as he edited the instructions on the bench. The last-minute activity focused on a crucial procedure — developing instructions about how jurors should determine whether Rittenhouse is guilty of each charge against him.

  • Rittenhouse prosecutor 'very close' to violating 'golden rule' of law, criminal defense attorneys say

    Prosecutor Thomas Binger was "very close" to violating the "golden rule" of law during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to criminal defense attorney Ajay Pallegar.

  • ‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

    The woman was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

  • Coroner says how woman who went missing in Myrtle Beach ended up at Florence fire station

    The Florence County Coroner confirmed to a local TV station that Sheridan Wahl suffered internal injuries. Her body was found at the bottom of the fire station’s training tower.

  • Two Arkansas men admit to trafficking 6-year-old, sexually assaulting her

    Two Arkansas men have confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl after a hospital found she was suffering from multiple sexually transmitted diseases.

  • Two women died of overdoses in a Norfolk man’s home. A third told a judge he raped her in his apartment.

    One night in late May, a 39-year-old Virginia Beach woman joined several friends for a night of barhopping. The woman’s son had agreed to serve as the designated driver, and waited in his vehicle in the parking lot while the woman and her friends went into their final stop of the night — Seaside Raw Bar at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The last thing the woman remembers about that evening was ...

  • Woman slain in Atlanta park had letters 'F' 'A' 'T' carved onto chest, report says

    Katherine Janness, who was fatally stabbed July 28 in Atlanta's Piedmont Park, had the letters 'F' 'A' and 'T' carved onto her chest, an autopsy report says.

  • Speeding driver turns out to be teen sex-trafficking victim, Michigan cops say

    The girl was reported as missing or a potential runaway nearly two months earlier, according to police.

  • Gadsden Sheriff's Office: Man fired multiple shots at deputy after ramming her patrol car

    A Gadsden County Sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning by a suspect in a stolen vehicle case. She is in a Tallahassee hospital.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse defense team seeks mistrial, claiming prosecutorial misconduct

    KENOSHA, Wis. — As Kyle Rittenhouse’s jury officially began its deliberations Tuesday, a piece of unfinished business still hung over the case. The defense filed a motion ahead of Monday’s closing arguments asking for a mistrial based on prosecutorial misconduct. The request will be moot if the jury — which began deliberations at 9:15 a.m. local time — acquits Rittenhouse of the five felony ...

  • ‘He’s evil’: Victims' family prepares for killer's execution

    If all goes as scheduled, 23-year-old Lindsey Kirk will be at a Mississippi prison this week to watch the execution of the stepfather who terrorized her family, sexually assaulted her when she was a child and killed her mother. David Neal Cox is scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection Wednesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The state Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox relinquished all appeals.

  • Judge Shuts Down Defense Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers

    Unlike in the trial of Kenosha vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse, the Georgia judge overseeing the trial of three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery ain’t picking up what the defense is putting down. On Monday, the lawyers for Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan for the second time tried to make an issue of Black ministers sitting in the courtroom in support of the Arbery’s family. And again, according to the New York Times, Judge Timothy Walmsley shut it down when they

  • Judge dismisses charges against ex-Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

    Prosecutors could be held in contempt of court following friction with judge in Ryan Ayers proceedings