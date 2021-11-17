York County commissioners approve minor changes to 2-year, $252,770 contract with C-SAU

Following a brief pause, the York County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a modified two-year, $252,770 contract with a controversial contractor to train corrections officers.

The board initially authorized the contract extension in October with CSAU-1 LLC, a “corrections special operations” organization based in Greenville, South Carolina, but then decided to hold off on signing the agreement.

That’s after several people expressed concerns following the vote during the regularly-scheduled period for public comment. Some brought up remarks that C-SAU “Senior Team Leader” Joseph Garcia has made in the past, including one on “Talking Lead Podcast” that he liked “Dogs Lives Matter.”

The acronym stands for Corrections Special Applications Unit.

York County Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke said the board discussed the agreement and made minor changes, including adding a clause that the government can end the contract if there’s any controversy. Contractors who are doing work with York County Prison, he said, also must sign a code of ethics.

Though Hoke said it has never happened in the past, the contract states that prisoners cannot be used in training exercises.

“There’s less violence. There’s de-escalation,” Hoke said in an interview. “I’m confident that the program has been working,” he added.

Hoke said it's important to note that the York County Prison Board of Inspectors set policy and decided to move forward with the contract extension. The commissioners, he said, approved the money for the agreement.

In this file photo from March 8, 2021, York County Prison is pictured.

Before the vote, Sandra Thompson, an attorney who lives in Springettsbury Township and serves as second vice president of the York NAACP, read a statement on behalf of the civil rights organization that asked the commissioners to reject the contract.

Thompson said the criminal justice system is "shaped by biased policing and unfair judicial precedents, rooted in anti-Blackness and racial disparity."

Black people, she noted, are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people.

"We, the York NAACP, need the York County commissioners to understand that we do not approve of a county contract that uses the dollars of taxpayers, that include Black and brown people, to fund a company like C-SAU under the leadership of Joseph Garcia," Thompson said, "who has shown by his comments and by prior behaviors that he has no empathy for the rights of others or an understanding for proper policing."

Next, the Rev. Larry Walthour II, senior pastor at Shiloh Baptist Church in York, said he's spoken some corrections officers and believes that there have been improvements at York County Prison.

He said he personally has concerns with Garcia, describing his views as "very divisive and sensitive and culturally dangerous."

But Walthour said he's cautiously optimistic.

“I do believe that, moving forward, there has to be some accountability," Walthour said. "And if anything happens at that prison, he needs to be held accountable to the highest extent of the law.”

In 2020, the York County commissioners approved a $122,850 contract with C-SAU to provide equipment such as Kel-Tec KSG tactical, pump-action shotguns and less lethal rounds as well as training for up to 18 corrections officers.

Later, Garcia used video of prisoners taken on March 31 at York County Prison in two promotional videos that he posted on his Facebook page.

Garcia and his former company, U.S. Corrections Special Operations Group, have drawn scrutiny in New York City, Charleston County, South Carolina, and Weld County, Colorado.

The Allegheny County Jail Oversight Board voted 4-3 — with one abstention — to ban Garcia from training any corrections officers or employees.

C-SAU "Senior Team Leader" Joseph Garcia, center, trains deputies at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center outside Charleston, South Carolina.

In a statement, York County Prison Warden Adam Ogle said he possesses “extreme confidence” in C-SAU, which has reduced workers’ compensation claims, assaults on staff members and injuries to prisoners.

That’s in addition, he said, to resolving a "multitude of potentially dangerous situations by using de-escalation techniques and persuasion instead of force."

“C-SAU has proven its worth in a very short time period,” Ogle said. “County officials rely on prison officials for recommendations, and I would not recommend this program if I did not feel strongly that it works and is a benefit to inmates and staff alike.”

The Office of Intelligence and Security, he said, “confirmed the validity of certifications and/or employment of several governmental entities where Joseph Garcia has trained and/or was employed.” A National Crime Information Center background check came back clear.

The York County Prison Board of Inspections have also “had the opportunity to speak with C-SAU representatives and question them regarding the issues that have been reported in the media,” Ogle said.

But Ogle has declined to answer follow up questions.

That’s including how Garcia responded to a report in Stars and Stripes, the military’s independent newspaper, that he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in 1989 while in the U.S. Air Force and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in a British prison.

