York County DA Dave Sunday announces run for state Attorney General

When Dave Sunday began as a prosecutor in the York County District Attorney’s office, the system was pretty regimented and simple.

You arrested people, you prosecuted people, you put people in jail and then moved on to the next case. It was how things were done, how they’ve always been done, but something different began occurring while he worked as an assistant district attorney.

The opioid epidemic began, and with it came a spike in crime – drug crimes and offenses associated with trafficking and the desperation of addicts to obtain narcotics.

And also with it was a spike in the numbers of deaths, numbers that seemed to climb every year. Each of those numbers were human beings, someone’s son or daughter or father or mother.

It was a crisis.

In 2015, then-District Attorney Tom Kearney put Sunday on a mission. “That mission,” Sunday said, “would change my whole outlook about what I do.”

York County DA Dave Sunday speaks with the York Daily Record on Monday July 10, 2023. Sunday is running for state Attorney General.

He teamed up with York County Coroner Pam Gay and began gathering information, holding town hall meetings, meeting with groups of people affected by the opioid epidemic. What he found was alarming.

“This epidemic was far worse than what any of us thought it was,” Sunday said. “What we do when we prosecute cases is just the tip of the iceberg.”

He had what he called an “a-ha” moment. “We don’t have to let what everyone else does determine what we do,” he said.

Something had to change.

And he had to find it.

He did.

A different approach to law enforcement

He and Gay, along with law enforcement, probation and health-care officials and community organizations, began looking at ways to address the underlying causes of drug addiction – the 95 percent of the iceberg below the surface.

It called for a different approach to law enforcement, and a different approach to criminal justice system. It had to break the cycle of arrest-prosecute-jail-and-repeat. It called for what Sunday calls “a collaborative effort” to address the problem, working with all of those affected by the epidemic to reduce not just opioid-related crime, but crime overall. The notion is to focus on outcomes, not just the result of criminal trials and sentencing.

He says it has produced results. The criminal caseload in York County courts is down 41 percent over a 10-year high, Sunday said. Prison admissions are down 45 percent. The prison population is down 46 percent. Gun violence in York City is down substantially, he said, from 11 murders last year to three so far this year. Opioid deaths in York County are down compared to pre-COVID levels, while such deaths in other counties have increased.

Sunday said there are still “bad people who need to go to jail” and his office prosecutes them. But at the same time, the office works with community organizations and the private sector to reduce recidivism and lock the revolving door on the prisons.

Taking his experience statewide

And now, Sunday, 48, who has been a prosecutor for 15 years and was first elected York County’s District Attorney in 2018, it seeking to take his approach statewide, announcing his bid for the Republican nomination for state Attorney General in next year’s GOP primary.

Sunday is the first Republican to announce his intention to seek election as the state's highest law enforcement official. And he could be part of another statewide race that pits two politicians with York County connections against one another. Former state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is among three Democrats who announced their candidacies after current Attorney General Michelle Henry, appointed in 2022 to complete the term of former Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who was elected governor that year, told state lawmakers that she did not intend to seek a full term in office. DePasquale lived in York County for decades before recently moving back to his native Pittsburgh. Other Democrats running for the position are Joe Khan, a former Bucks County prosecutor, and Keir Bradford-Grey, who led the Defender Association of Philadelphia for five years.

York County has had paradoxical success in electing officials to statewide office in recent history. The county is a Republican stronghold, but in 2014, the state electorate voted Democrat Tom Wolf, a York County businessman with no political experience as governor, and in 2012, DePasquale won election as Auditor General. Both men served two terms in office. Wolf won both of his elections while losing his home county.

At least one Republican statewide candidate from the county didn't fare as well. York County businessman Scott Wagner, who served in the state Senate, ran against Wolf in 2018 − the only time two York County candidates faced off in a statewide race − and lost.

The case that began his quest to change things

One case that began Dave Sunday’s quest to change the criminal justice system came 12 years ago.

A man named Ira D. Glass Jr. had repeatedly scammed a man suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease. He knocked on the victim’s door and asked whether he could resurface the elderly man’s driveway. The elderly man replied yes, and paid Glass in advance.

Knowing the man had Alzheimer’s and would forget their previous encounter, Glass returned and asked the man about resurfacing his driveway and once again, the elderly victim handed over money for the job, which was never done.

That pattern repeated itself 15 times. Eventually, Glass was arrested and went to court, and that’s where Sunday encountered him.

Initially, Glass pleaded guilty to theft by deception and other charges. He withdrew his plea, though, and in 2012 went to trial before a jury. Sunday prosecuted the case.

“It infuriated me,” Sunday said in an interview Monday.

He knew that, as a prosecutor and an officer of the court, he had to remain dispassionate about cases, that the interest of justice is served by maintaining an even keel.

But it got him thinking that something has to change, something has to be done to change how the system works and how to prevent crime and to spare the victims, and their families, and others touched by the malfeasance, the anguish caused by criminals.

Every case he tried, he spoke with victims’ and defendants’ families and others touched by crime. The damage done by crime is widespread, he said, and touches just about every home in York County.

He saw that everything was “intertwined,” he said. “I’m running because I see the amazing impact of the work we’ve done here” and he believes as Attorney General he could spread that philosophy across the state.

It involves everything from emphasizing early childhood education, assisting convicted criminals in reentering lawful society by helping them find and retain employment and doing other efforts to end the cycle of criminality. The idea, he said, is to prevent people from entering the criminal justice system in the first place.

How working for UPS influenced him

His background, he said, also plays a role in how he approaches his job,

After high school, Sunday enlisted in the Navy, and after leaving the service, he worked for UPS, taking college classes at night to eventually earn his law degree.

Serving six-month-long tours at sea in Navy, he said, he learned that everyone had to work together to complete the mission at hand. At UPS, he said, he worked alongside people who were on probation or fresh out of prison and learned that they were among the company’s most reliable employees.

Like those UPS workers, he said, “I am grateful to be here to have this opportunity.”

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer since 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York County DA Dave Sunday to run for PA Attorney General