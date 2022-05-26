York County DA drops case against 2nd man in attack on woman shot, run over and left for dead

The York County District Attorney’s Office has dropped the criminal case against a second man charged in an attack on a woman who was shot, run over and left for dead in North Codorus Township.

Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder on Friday signed an order dismissing charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and related offenses against Francisco Torres Rivera, 30, of New Castle, Lawrence County.

On June 12, 2020, Meredith Keltner was attacked on Smyser Road near Indian Rock Dam Road. She suffered injuries that included more than 12 broken ribs, a ruptured spleen and a brain bleed but survived the assault.

Keltner testified that Rodriguez was the shooter. Meanwhile, Rodriguez testified that Rivera — a pimp and drug dealer with ties to a violent Puerto Rican gang whom he knew as “Esteban” — shot Keltner and forced him at gunpoint to drive away.

Rodriguez, 22, of York, was convicted in April of aggravated assault for running over Keltner but acquitted of attempted murder. He’s being held on $200,000 bail in York County Prison and is set to be sentenced on May 31.

Prosecutors wrote in court documents that trial testimony made it clear that Rodriguez was the “principal actor” in the crime and that insufficient evidence existed to prove a conspiracy.

Keltner, prosecutors said, experienced life-threatening injuries and is on a “continued journey” of overcoming the effect that the crime has had on her physical and mental health.

“Accordingly,” prosecutors said, “in light of the evidence elicited at the co-defendant’s trial, combined with concern towards an already traumatized victim, the Commonwealth believes it cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Chief Conflict Counsel Erin Thompson, Rivera’s attorney, said her client has maintained from the beginning that he was not involved in the crime.

Rivera, she said, was released at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday from York County Prison.

“I just wish we had kind of reached this resolution a little earlier, because he sat in jail for almost a year on these charges,” Thompson said. “But that’s the criminal justice system, unfortunately.”

