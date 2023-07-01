York County deputies search for missing 50-year-old man

York County authorities are looking for a missing 50-year-old man who has not been heard from since 7 a.m. on June 24.

Family members found Patrick Michael Pellegrino Jr.’s vehicle in the driveway on Broach Drive in Catawba on June 28.

His phone was inside the home and had a dead battery.

The sheriff’s office said there are no leads on where Pellegrino might be.

Pellegrino is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has tattoos on his arms and legs.

Call 803-628-3059 if you have information.

