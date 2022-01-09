York County deputy injured while responding to a call, but gets help from a bystander

A York County deputy was injured Saturday night while responding to a call reporting disorderly conduct in Clover, officials said.

The deputy responded to the call shortly after 6 p.m. on Rainbow Court. There, an unidentified person hit the deputy several times in the head, the sheriff’s office said. A nearby resident helped stop the attack until other deputies and Clover police arrived within a few minutes, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said. The deputy’s name has not been released.

Faris also said the sheriff’s office would like to thank the resident who helped intervene before other law enforcement arrived.

“We are very thankful our deputy was not more seriously injured and equally as thankful for the aid rendered to him by a bystander and Clover police officers,” York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson told The Herald. “This is a vivid reminder of how hard and dangerous this job is. I, very much, appreciate our men and women who wear the badge and face danger daily.”

The alleged attacker was taken to the hospital before going to the York County jail, Faris said. Charges against the person have not yet been announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.