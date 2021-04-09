York County driver hit woman amputee in motorized chair. He fled, now goes to prison.

A Rock Hill driver who fled the scene of a crash after his vehicle struck a woman amputee riding in a motorized scooter has been sentenced to prison.

Stanley Dale Hancock, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon in York County Criminal court to felony hit and run resulting in death, according to court records and court officials.

Visiting S.C. Judge Mark Hayes sentenced Hancock to nine years in the S.C. Department of Corrections, a $10,000 fine, and five years probation, records show.

Betty Jean Johnson, 55, a double amputee, was traveling in a motorized chair on her way to the store along S.C. 324 southwest of Rock Hill in October 2019 when she was hit and killed, said Willy Thompson, 16th Circuit Deputy Solicitor.

Hancock did not stop at the scene of the crash, Thompson said. Hancock was arrested by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers the day after the crash, after South Carolina police officials released public bulletins seeking the driver.

Creighton Hayes, Hancock’s lawyer, said after court Hancock apologized for not stopping at the time of the collision.

“Mr. Hancock is very remorseful over the accident and his actions afterwards that day,” Hayes said after court. “He apologizes to the family of Ms. Johnson, and he regrets not returning to the scene of the accident.”

Hancock was released from the York County Jail on bail before Christmas 2019 and remained on house arrest until pleading guilty late Thursday.